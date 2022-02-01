Hearts keep hold of John Souttar as Rangers fail to meet Tynecastle club's asking price on transfer deadline day

After their £300,000 offer for the defender was rejected last week, Rangers lodged another bid on Monday afternoon which amounted to less than £400,000.

Hearts did not budge and the window closed at midnight with Souttar remaining at Tynecastle Park. He will now move to Ibrox in the summer in line with his pre-contract agreement.

The outcome is a considerable boost to Hearts’ European aspirations as they look to secure third place in the cinch Premiership.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Souttar in action for Scotland.

Souttar could now take part in tonight’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs, fitness permitting. He missed training at Riccarton on Monday morning to do rehabilitation work on an ankle problem. If declared fit, he is expected to feature at Easter Road.

A win in Leith would further strengthen Hearts’ chances of qualifying for European competition. They sit third in the cinch Premiership table with a ten-point advantage over Motherwell in fourth, and a 12-point gap to Hibs in fifth.

Rangers made two signings on deadline day despite failing in their attempts to get Souttar. Right-back Mateusz Zukowski arrived from Lechia Gdansk for an undisclosed fee, while former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey completed a loan move from Juventus until the end of the season.

Hearts brought in Australian right-back Nathaniel Atkinson earlier in the window. Last week they signed striker Ellis Simms on loan from Everton and defender Toby Sibbick in a permanent transfer from Barnsley.

Message from the editor