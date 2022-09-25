Hearts keeper Craig Gordon on birth of his son, huge Scotland save and no sleep

The 39-year-old, who won his 72nd cap, also revealed that the Hampden victory, in which he made a pivotal stop with Troy Parrott clean through at 1-1, was the first match watched by his hours-old new son Axel – thanks to his wife.

“I got the call at half 10 on Friday night, so I was at the birth, which was great,” said the goalkeeper. “I came back through and slept most of the day, got up and played…

"It was a great day, absolutely brilliant, it couldn’t have gone much better. I was delighted with everything. It was an amazing morning and it was finished off with a great result at night. [The sleep deprivation] was fine. I’ve done this for so long now. I managed to get back to the hotel and got about five-hours’ sleep during the day. I got up for the meeting before the bus departed and straight in to the normal routine of preparing for a match. It was busy and a bit different.

Craig Gordon takes the applause of the Scotland fans after the win over the Irish.

"It was good to get through the game and maybe I’ll get some sleep now – because I might not get much in the next few months.

“Axel saw the game. I got sent a picture of him watching on a laptop so he’s already seen his first one. He’s not got the goalie gloves yet, but I’m working on it…”