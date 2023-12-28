Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A moment of pre-planned technical excellence, and then a good old-fashioned blooter up the park. Those were the highlights of Zander Clark's impressive Edinburgh derby display for Hearts. He is now due a beer from Lawrence Shankland to reflect on that penalty save and his assist for the winning goal.

The goalkeeper does hours of homework every week on opposition strikers and where they might put penalty-kicks. That studious approach paid off when he touched Martin Boyle's spot-kick onto his right post 15 minutes into Wednesday's match at Easter Road. It proved pivotal to Hearts' 1-0 victory.

Clark's contribution to the game's decisive goal involved rather less expertise. He launched a goal kick deep into Hibs territory in stoppage-time without too much thought. Shankland capitalised on some suspect defending by Hibs' Rocky Bushiri to bend a sumptuous winning goal into the top corner with his left foot.

"Listen, it wasn’t a classic, but we knew it was going to take a bit of magic to turn the game," admitted Clark. "When you have Shanks up there, he’s more than capable of producing it – and what a finish it was. I think it was more relief getting the three points when it looked like it was only going to be one and it obviously creates a bit of distance from them at the minute.

"We have players all over the park in the attacking areas with that bit of magic. We saw it the other day with Alan Forrest and Barrie McKay coming back from injury. That can produce moments of magic and when Shanks took it on to the left juker under pressure and swung it into the top corner, it was a great feeling.

"I’ll claim an assist bonus for the goal! It might be a few fantasy football points for some people. It was late in the game and wanted to launch it as far as I could. Shanks got into the fight and stuck it in the top corner. I was buzzing for him. He said he’s going to buy me a beer – I’ll hold him to that, by the way!

"He’s a top-quality striker. He’s proven it so much us over the season. It was a great bit of skill to get in and he knows where the goal is. That’s two on the bounce with his left juker so he might be kidding us on that he’s right-footed."

Clark is keeping fit-again Craig Gordon out of the Hearts team at the moment with performances like Wednesday's. Aside from the penalty save and his part in the goal, he made other important stops from Hibs forwards Dylan Vente and Elie Youan. Shankland's early penalty struck the post, meaning Hearts had to wait until the 93rd minute for a breakthrough.

"I would have probably liked to have been a bit more comfortable," remarked Clark. "As a keeper I always say: 'If you make important saves at key times and keep clean sheets that contribute to a win, it’s always pleasing.'

"I’m sick and tired of doing homework on penalties. They can go anywhere really, but we always do look over them. You can’t really say they will go this way or another, it’s how you feel in the moment. I was probably due one. It got our fans going again and gave everyone a lift.

"We had the chance to go one up and missed the penalty. It’s a horrible feeling and we then conceded a penalty. If we lost a goal it would have been flatter but it’s those sorts of moments you know you can go and give the team a lift if you save it. It was brilliant."

Shankland's Hearts future remains uncertain ahead of the January transfer window, but the club will only agree to a transfer if they receive a significant offer. "Listen, I think Shanks is fully focused on us at the minute," said Clark.