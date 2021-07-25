The next round of the Premier Sports Cup will be played on the weekend of August 14/15.

The draw for the next stage of the competition was made at Tynecastle following the Jambos’ 1-0 win over Inverness and Robbie Neilson’s men were handed a difficult task, as an unseeded team, with a trip to Celtic Park.

Hibs have been given an easier assignment, on paper at least, with a home tie against Kilmarnock, who were relegated from the Premiership last season. Should Hibs progress past Santa Coloma next week in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round – they are 3-0 up from the first leg – then that tie will most likely be played on Sunday, August 15.

Holders St Johnstone face an away trip to Gayfield to take on Dick Campbell’s Arbroath, while last season’s runners-up Livingston face St Mirren in a re-run of the 2020/21 semi-final.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will welcome Peter Grant’s Dunfermline Athletic to Ibrox, while Aberdeen will travel to Stark’s Park to take on another Fife and Championship outfit in Raith Rovers.

Ayr United host Dundee United, while Motherwell take on Dundee in an all-Premiership affair.

The ties are due to be played on August 14/15, with Premier Sports expected to broadcast three matches.

Premier Sports Cup last 16 draw (ties to be played weekend of August 14): Rangers v Dunfermline Athletic; Arbroath v St Johnstone; Hibs v Kilmarnock; Ayr United v Dundee United; Celtic v Hearts; Raith Rovers v Aberdeen; Dundee v Motherwell; Livingston v St Mirren.