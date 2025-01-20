Edinburgh Evening News’ Hearts correspondent Barry Anderson discusses the latest transfer business at Tynecastle.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

After a busy start to the January transfer window at Tynecastle Park things have seemingly gone a little quiet following the arrivals of Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart.

However, there is still plenty going on behind the scenes and supporters are expecting further signings to be made before the window closes in just under two weeks time. Three names in particular look like they could be coming to Edinburgh this month in defender Michael Steinwender, striker Islam Chesnokov and midfielder Sander Kartum.