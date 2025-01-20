Watch Hearts latest January transfer bulletin: Latest on Kartum, Steinwender & Chesnokov deals
After a busy start to the January transfer window at Tynecastle Park things have seemingly gone a little quiet following the arrivals of Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart.
However, there is still plenty going on behind the scenes and supporters are expecting further signings to be made before the window closes in just under two weeks time. Three names in particular look like they could be coming to Edinburgh this month in defender Michael Steinwender, striker Islam Chesnokov and midfielder Sander Kartum.
Edinburgh Evening News’ Hearts correspondent Barry Anderson has discussed the latest transfer business at Tynecastle in the latest edition of the Hearts Transfer bulletin. You can watch the full video at the top of this page.
