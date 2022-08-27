Hearts learn dates and kick-off times for Europa Conference League as fans make travel arrangements

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Neilson’s side will start and begin with games against Pot A opponents Istanbul Basaksehir. The first match will be at Tynecastle on September 8 with a 5.45pm kick-off.

From there they’ll travel to Riga the following week to take on RFS. They will then face a double-header against Serie A side Fiorentina with the first match at Tynecastle on October 6.

After entertaining RFS in Edinburgh, the group concludes with a trip to Istanbul and an unusual 3.30pm kick-off time in the UK for a midweek game.

Full details

8 Sep: vs Istanbul Basaksehir (H) | 5.45pm UK

15 Sep: vs RFS (A) | 8pm UK

6 Oct: vs Fiorentina (H) | 8pm UK

Hearts hosted FC Zurich in the Europa League play-off on Thursday evening. Picture: SNS

13 Oct: vs Fiorentina (A) | 5.45pm UK

27 Oct: vs RFS (H) | 8pm UK

3 Nov: vs Istanbul Basaksehir (A) | 3.30pm UK

