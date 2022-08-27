Hearts learn dates and kick-off times for Europa Conference League as fans make travel arrangements
Hearts fans have started booking up flights to the continent after the fixture schedule was announced for the club’s Europa Conference League group campaign.
Robbie Neilson’s side will start and begin with games against Pot A opponents Istanbul Basaksehir. The first match will be at Tynecastle on September 8 with a 5.45pm kick-off.
From there they’ll travel to Riga the following week to take on RFS. They will then face a double-header against Serie A side Fiorentina with the first match at Tynecastle on October 6.
After entertaining RFS in Edinburgh, the group concludes with a trip to Istanbul and an unusual 3.30pm kick-off time in the UK for a midweek game.
Full details
8 Sep: vs Istanbul Basaksehir (H) | 5.45pm UK
15 Sep: vs RFS (A) | 8pm UK
6 Oct: vs Fiorentina (H) | 8pm UK
13 Oct: vs Fiorentina (A) | 5.45pm UK
27 Oct: vs RFS (H) | 8pm UK
3 Nov: vs Istanbul Basaksehir (A) | 3.30pm UK