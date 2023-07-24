Hearts learn draw for third qualifying round of Europa Conference League

The first tie is currently scheduled to be played away from home on Thursday, August 10, though Hearts have advised supporters they should refrain from booking travel until this has been confirmed by Uefa. The second leg is set to take place at Tynecastle Park a week later.

Hearts avoided other big hitters such as Belgian side Club Brugge, who reached the last 16 of the Champions League last term, and Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce.

Twenty-six-time Norwegian champions Rosenborg are no strangers to Scottish opposition in European football. They have faced Celtic on numerous occasions and also been eliminated by both Hibs and St Johnstone in the past.

Hearts will host a European night under the lights at Tynecastle Park next month. Picture: SNS