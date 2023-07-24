News you can trust since 1873
Hearts learn draw for third qualifying round of Europa Conference League

Hearts will face either Rosenborg or Crusaders in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after Monday afternoon’s draw.
By Craig Fowler
Published 24th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:36 BST

The first tie is currently scheduled to be played away from home on Thursday, August 10, though Hearts have advised supporters they should refrain from booking travel until this has been confirmed by Uefa. The second leg is set to take place at Tynecastle Park a week later.

Hearts avoided other big hitters such as Belgian side Club Brugge, who reached the last 16 of the Champions League last term, and Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce.

Twenty-six-time Norwegian champions Rosenborg are no strangers to Scottish opposition in European football. They have faced Celtic on numerous occasions and also been eliminated by both Hibs and St Johnstone in the past.

Hearts will host a European night under the lights at Tynecastle Park next month. Picture: SNSHearts will host a European night under the lights at Tynecastle Park next month. Picture: SNS
Crusaders finished fifth in the Northern Irish top flight last season and defeated Finnish side Haka in their first qualifying round tie, winning 3-2 on aggregate.

