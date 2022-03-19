Hearts learn how many points needed for European place as Barrie McKay strikes in 2-0 win over Livingston

Seven more Premiership points will secure third place and a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds as a minimum for the Edinburgh club. That’s before any rewards which may come from the Scottish Cup.

This was a straightforward three points delivered by Beni Baningime’s second goal in two games plus Barrie McKay’s first in a Hearts shirt on what was his 30th appearance. The result pushed the home side 14 points clear of Dundee United in third.

Baningime was forced off injured before half-time with a knee problem. Hearts must hope it is nothing serious with a monumental April approaching, including two Edinburgh derbies against Hibs in the league and Scottish Cup. The player will be further assessed over the coming days.

Peter Haring and Andy Halliday react with joking disbelief that Barrie McKay scored his first Hearts goal.

After a pivotal cameo appearance in the cup last weekend, Aaron McEneff was restored to Hearts’ starting line-up for this fixture. Livingston made four alterations following a two-week break since their home Premiership defeat by Celtic. They travelled to Gorgie seeking points to boost their top-six aspirations.

Warm sunshine flooded Tynecastle Park on a perfect spring afternoon as the Big Hearts Community Trust raised funds for refugees, including those from Ukraine. The hosts wore their blue-and-black third kit to promote their club charity.

They took less than three minutes to donate a goal to this game. After clever build-up involving McKay and Liam Boyce, Ellis Simms’ cross was knocked back across the face of goal by Nathaniel Atkinson before Baningime arrived to prod home his second goal in two games. It was almost an identical copy of the first.

The Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek repelled Simms’ attempt as Hearts probed at the opposition seeking a second goal. Baningime and Peter Haring were the influential central midfield characters, while McKay’s movement and reverse passing underlined his menace.

There was understandable concern around Tynecastle when Baningime then went down in the centre circle after a challenge. He refused a stretcher and limped off and Hearts manager Robbie Neilson will eagerly await an accurate assessment of the injury.

Livingston’s only chance of the first period was Jack Fitzwater’s header which bounced wide of Craig Gordon’s right post. The visitors started the second half more aggressively, with Alan Forrest dispatching a driven effort on 53 minutes which Gordon fisted clear.

If those from West Lothian drew encouragement from that, McKay extinguished it on 58 minutes. His cushioned volley from Atkinson’s cross curled high into Stryjek’s top-left corner and the diminutive forward set off to celebrate. A chant of “Bring on the Hibees” soon emanated from the home support.

Livingston weren’t finished and substitute Andrew Shinnie sprinted through to try and guide the ball past Gordon. However, the Scotland goalkeeper was having none of it and preserved his clean sheet with an outstretched right arm.

Hearts (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Atkinson (Moore 82), Halkett, Kingsley, Halliday (Sibbick 82); Baningime (Cochrane 36), Haring; McEneff (Ginnelly 70), Boyce, McKay (Woodburn 82); Simms.

Livingston (4-2-3-1): Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Penrice (Lewis 74); Omeonga (Kelly 63), Holt; Forrest (Chukwuemeka 63), Pittman (Shinnie 74), Bailey (Soto 63); Nouble.

Referee: Euan Anderson.

Attendance: 17,957.

