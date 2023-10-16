Hearts learn when they will receive extra Rangers tickets for the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden
SPFL have reached an agreement with Tynecastle officials
Hearts will receive the remainder of their Viaplay Cup semi-final tickets this week, allowing them to resume sales for next month's tie with Rangers at Hampden Park.
The Scottish Professional Football League have pledged to supply more briefs after 13,000 Hearts supporters bought up seats. This left the Edinburgh club out of physical tickets and needing greater supply. Their initial allocation for the game on Sunday, 5 November, is 18,000 - potentially rising to 20,000.
In a statement on the club website, Hearts said: "The club announced over the weekend that it had ran out of physical Viaplay Cup semi-final ticket stock after 13,000 Jambos had secured their seats for Hampden. Sales were, therefore, all but paused until the SPFL sent the club more tickets.
"We are now delighted to confirm that we will this week receive our full allocation of East Stand tickets. Hearts fans will be able to buy their semi-final tickets, subject to meeting the relevant purchasing criteria, once the Ticket Office is in possession of the ticket stock, which we anticipate to be later this week.
"As soon as we are in a position to recommence ticket sales we will provide an update. The club thanks the fans for their patience during a situation that was outwith our control, and for their support as we aim to Paint it Maroon."
It was announced last month that Hearts would only receive 18,000 tickets initially, with head coach Steven Naismith perplexed that the full 20,000 allocation was not being dispatched.
He explained: "I just find it hard that it wouldn’t be your starting point. I think clubs grow, clubs get more backing, clubs get engaged with their fanbase to increase it. Hearts have been a club that have shown that. We could easily cover 50/50 in a big semi-final game like that. It is disappointing but we accept it and we’ll deal with it."
Rangers will have slightly more fans inside the National Stadium than Hearts on the day, while Hibs and Aberdeen will benefit from a 50-50 split of seats for their semi-final 24 hours earlier. Hampden's capacity is 52,000.