Hearts legend John Robertson in talks about a return to football
Hearts legend John Robertson is in talks about a return to football next season after nearly seven months out of the game. He left his role as sporting director at Inverness Caledonian Thistle last November but is now ready to resume work and has held discussions with British and foreign clubs.
Inverness still have Robertson contracted until next month and thereafter he intends to make a decision on the next chapter of his career. He managed the Highland club twice as well as Hearts, Ross County, Livingston, Derry City and East Fife. That followed a goal-laden playing career in which he became the record league goalscorer at Tynecastle Park.
Robertson explained to the Edinburgh News that he is now weighing up some options. "Officially, I'm still on gardening leave until 9 June,” he said. “I had a couple of chats with some clubs in England which just weren't quite right. There are a couple of things abroad that are interesting but, again, it might not be possible to do it. There is another thing in the pipeline which I'm speaking to a club about.
"The problem I've got is that, living in Inverness, it's not easy to pick up a job and also stay at home. It would mean potentially relocating. If that's the case and if the job is right, then that would come into play. I have to take everything into consideration because my wife has a really good business going well and it would be unfair to uproot her. So that might mean living apart again, which is not ideal. We will cross that bridge when we come to it."