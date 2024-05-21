Hearts legend John Robertson in talks about a return to football

The former striker is officially still employed by Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Hearts legend John Robertson is in talks about a return to football next season after nearly seven months out of the game. He left his role as sporting director at Inverness Caledonian Thistle last November but is now ready to resume work and has held discussions with British and foreign clubs.

Inverness still have Robertson contracted until next month and thereafter he intends to make a decision on the next chapter of his career. He managed the Highland club twice as well as Hearts, Ross County, Livingston, Derry City and East Fife. That followed a goal-laden playing career in which he became the record league goalscorer at Tynecastle Park.

Robertson explained to the Edinburgh News that he is now weighing up some options. "Officially, I'm still on gardening leave until 9 June,” he said. “I had a couple of chats with some clubs in England which just weren't quite right. There are a couple of things abroad that are interesting but, again, it might not be possible to do it. There is another thing in the pipeline which I'm speaking to a club about.