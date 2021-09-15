Hearts legend John Robertson to release autobiography

John Robertson is a legend at Tynecastle after becoming Hearts' all-time record league goalscorer. Picture: SNS

Robbo: My Autography will be released by Black & White Publishing on Thursday, October 28, 2021 and is sure to be a popular hit with the Hearts support.

The former Scottish international played the majority of his career at Tynecastle, where he would end up as the club’s record league goalscorer.

He earned a special place in the Hearts of supporters for his astonishing goal record against rivals Hibs, netting 27 times and ensuring the maroon half of Edinburgh were smiling on derby days more often than not.

Since retiring from playing, Robertson has enjoyed a few stints in management, including a short stint as the successor to Craig Levein during the 2004/05 season.

He most recently managed Inverness CT in the Scottish Championship before stepping away this summer due to personal reasons.

A press release from Black & White Publishing described the book thus: "Robbo: My Autography covers everything from John Robertson’s days growing up in Edinburgh to how he ended up at Hearts, from the brilliant stories about Brian Clough, Wallace Mercer and the characters he met along the way to the heartbreak of losing the league in the final eight minutes of the season, and from his time with Scotland to finally winning silverware.

“Robbo also talks about his family in detail for the first time, and how his life changed forever when he lost his father to cancer at the age of just 14.”

