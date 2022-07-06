Hearts legend Rudi Skacel drops strong hint over Tynecastle Park return

The Czech star, now 42, had two spells at the club, scoring 48 goals and helping the club win two Scottish Cups and split the Old Firm.

Skacel left in 2012, moving to Dundee United, and his last game at Tynecastle Park was a Scottish Cup replay for Raith Rovers in 2017.

He has seldom been seen since in Edinburgh but recently appeared for a two-day ‘An Audience With Rudi Skacel’ event in February.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rudi Skacel is set to return to Tynecastle later this month. Picture: SNS

However, he could pull on the shirt once more for Gary Locke's testimonial which was announced last month.

Hearts will face Stoke City at Tynecastle Park on June 23 to celebrate the career of the former player, manager and current club ambassador.

Skacel shared a post on his Instagram account from the gym, accompanied by the Hearts song, club crest and a ‘Training Time’ and ‘#biggamecomingup’ message.

His appearance was first suggested in November 2021.

It won't be the first time Skacel has appeared in a testimonial. He was part of a 1998/2006 Scottish Cup-winning select to play against the then Hearts side for current boss Robbie Neilson’s testimonial in 2008.

The likes of Giles Rousset, Thomas Flogel, John Robertson, as well as Deividas Cesnauskis, Bruno Aguiar and Ibrahim Tall took part for the select XI.