Hearts is a club steeped in history with a list of former players the envy of many sides in Scotland. From the legendary Dave Mackay through to the much-worshipped Rudi Skacel, many iconic figures have entertained fans at Tynecastle Park through the years
The last two seasons have seen the club's current captain, Lawrence Shankland, etch his name in Gorgie folklore with some breathtaking goalscoring exploits. He joins a long list of famous names synonymous with Hearts, and below we have compiled a mere selection of some of the most revered men ever to don the famous maroon shirt:
1. Gary Mackay
Hearts' record appearance holder who played 737 times for the club throughout the 1980s and 1990s. He is still a regular in the stands at Tynecastle.
2. Drew Busby
Known as the 'Buzzbomb', Busby was a gritty forward in the 1970s who had a keen eye for goal. His fighting qualities ensured he became a hero on the terraces.
3. Paul Hartley
A former Hibs player who became a Tynecastle idol. Won the Scottish Cup with Hearts in 2006 after scoring a hat-trick against Hibs in the semi-final.
4. Alex Young
Proper Gorgie royalty. Young's nickname was 'The Golden Vision' and he won two league titles, the Scottish Cup and the league cup during five years at Hearts from 1955 to 1960. He joined Everton and won the league and FA Cup in England, too.