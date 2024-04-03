Hearts is a club steeped in history with a list of former players the envy of many sides in Scotland. From the legendary Dave Mackay through to the much-worshipped Rudi Skacel, many iconic figures have entertained fans at Tynecastle Park through the years

The last two seasons have seen the club's current captain, Lawrence Shankland, etch his name in Gorgie folklore with some breathtaking goalscoring exploits. He joins a long list of famous names synonymous with Hearts, and below we have compiled a mere selection of some of the most revered men ever to don the famous maroon shirt: