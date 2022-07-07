Hearts line up another friendly against English opposition

Robbie Neilson’s men also have midweek away trip to Tranmere Rovers and Preston North End arranged before the cinch Premiership campaign begins at home to Rosse County at the end of this month.

The English League Two side will travel to Gorgie a week on Saturday to face the Europe-bound Jam Tarts a week on Saturday in a 1pm kick off – and the club has announced that under-13s will be able to attend for free. Adult tickets are priced at £10.

Hearts have also beaten FC Europa, East Fife and Spartans in their three pre-season matches so far and face Scottish League 2 newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose at Tynecastle this Saturday at 3pm.

The new Crawley management duo Dan Micciche and Kevin Betsy were unveiled this summer. Picture: Crawley Town/James Boardman

Neilson’s men travel to Tranmere on Wednesday, July 13, host Crawley on Saturday July 16, then go south of the border again on Wednesday, July 20 to take on Preston North End.

Stoke City will then visit Tynecastle Park on Saturday, July 23 for Gary Locke’s testimonial.

Crawley sacked manager John Nems in May over his alleged use of racist language at the club. He has since been replaced by Kevin Betsy.

They finished 12th in League 2 last season and, like Hearts, spend some of their pre-season at a training camp in Spain.