Hearts linked with Argentine striker who spent last season in Serie A

Hearts have been credited with an interest in Argentine striker Adolfo Gaich.
By Craig Fowler
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 17:11 BST

The 24-year-old is currently contracted to CSKA Moscow in the top flight of Russian football but has spent time out on loan in each of the last three seasons.

Prior to his temporary switch to Hellas Verona in the January transfer window, Gaich signed a new deal with CSKA until the summer of 2025.

According to Argentine football journalist Roy Nemer, the Serie A side – who avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth, winning the relegation play-off – are looking to bring the player back to the club for another season. Nemer also reports that Hearts have the one-cap international on their radar.

Adolfo Gaich spent the second half of last season on loan at Verona, helping them stave off relegation from Serie A. Picture: GettyAdolfo Gaich spent the second half of last season on loan at Verona, helping them stave off relegation from Serie A. Picture: Getty
Gaich scored twice in 16 games for Verona last season. He’s also spent time on loan with Benevento and Spanish second-tier side Huesca.

Hearts have yet to make a signing so far this summer and confirmed earlier on Thursday that forward Josh Ginnelly has left the club.

