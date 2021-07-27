Hearts linked with move for Everton midfielder
Hearts have reportedly made an offer for Everton midfielder Beni Baningime.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 9:38 pm
The 22-year-old has entered the final year of his contact at Goodison Park.
According to the Liverpool Echo, the player has not travelled with the club for their pre-season training camp abroad.
Baningime has made 12 appearances for the first-team, all of which came in the 2017/18 season.
Since then he has had loan spells at Wigan Athletic and Derby County.
Hearts have so far added just Alex Cochrane to last season’s squad.