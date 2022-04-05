Hearts linked with move for Livingston forward Alan Forrest

The 25-year-old it out of contract in the summer and free to talk to other clubs over a pre-contract agreement.

Hearts are looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season which could see them compete in the group stages of a European competition.

The Scottish Sun reports Forrest is one player they’ve got their eye on. The winger has impressed after joining the West Lothian side in the summer of 2020.

Alan Forrest in action against Hearts during the 1-0 win for Robbie Neilson's side in December. Picture: SNS

Forrest, who is the younger brother of Celtic and Scotland attacker James, bet on himself in January by rejecting the chance to join St Johnstone after the two sides agreed a fee for his services. He chose instead to let his contract run down and see if he could earn a more lucrative and prestigious move elsewhere.

Dundee United are another cinch Premiership club said to be interested in the former Ayr United star.

Forrest, from nearby Prestwick, broke into the first-team at Somerset Park in 2013-14 after coming through their youth system.

He scored an impressive 55 goals in 245 games for the Honest Men over a seven-season period, helping them twice gain promotion to the Scottish Championship.

After joining Livingston he netted 11 goals in his first campaign with the Lions, including a highly impressive seven from seven in the League Cup as David Martindale’s men made it all the way to the final.

Though right-footed, Forrest predominantly plays off the left where he looks to cut inside and go for goal.

