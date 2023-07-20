Hearts linked with move for transfer-listed English centre-back
The 27-year-old centre-back was transfer-listed by the English League One club at the conclusion of last season despite playing 49 times for the side who narrowly missed out on a place in the play-off final, losing to eventual winners Sheffield Wednesday in an epic semi-final.
Kent has just one year remaining on his deal and Hearts, according to ESPN journalist Mark Donaldson, are keen to bring him north of the border in a cut-price deal. Leyton Orient have also been credited with an interest.
The former Arsenal youth player has racked up 170 appearances during his time in Cambridgeshire and played regularly during the club’s 2021/22 season in the second tier of English football.
Hearts are looking to sign a centre-back with only Kye Rowles, Toby Sibbick and youngster Lewis Neilson the only natural options at present. James Hill returned on loan to Bournemouth after the conclusion of last term, while Craig Halkett isn’t expected back from his ACL tear until the end of September at the earliest.
The Tynecastle side have only made one signing so far this summer, snapping up veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern on a one-year deal with the option of another to provide depth behind Zander Clark while Craig Gordon continues his rehab after suffering a broken leg.
The season is just over two weeks away with Hearts set to play away at St Johnstone on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 cinch Premiership season.