Hearts loan deal for Ellis Simms close as striker prepares to leave Everton

Only fine details of the deal have still to be ironed out as 21-year-old Simms prepares to leave Merseyside. He could even travel north in time to take in tonight’s cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park.

A loan agreement until the end of the season has been discussed between the respective clubs with Simms keen to augment his first-team experience.

Everton officials have monitored Beni Baningime’s progress since he joined Hearts last summer in a permanent transfer, and they feel Simms could develop well at the same club.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton's Ellis Simms is wanted by Hearts.

The player is quick and powerful with a 6ft 1ins frame and is viewed as someone who can compete for the centre-forward position at Tynecastle.

Hearts loaned Jamie Walker to Bradford City and let Armand Gnanduillet leave for Le Mans earlier this month, leaving them short of attacking options.

Simms would bring youth and energy to the squad. He is part of Everton’s under-23 team having signed a new contract in November which keeps him at Goodison until summer 2024.

He made his English Premier League debut last month as Everton drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and is a regular goalscorer for the under-23 side.

Simms also claimed ten goals in 24 appearances during a loan spell at Blackpool in the second half of last season. That contribution helped the Lancashire side achieve promotion to the Championship before he returned to his parent club.