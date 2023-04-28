The Glaswegian side sits third in the table, three points off Glasgow City in first with six games remaining. The Gers come into the fixture on the back of reaching the Scottish Cup final as well as inflicting Glasgow City’s second defeat of the season. However, assistant manager Sean Burt hopes that they can cause an upset at Broadwood Stadium.

“When you are playing one of these top three teams, they are obviously filled with experienced international players,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I’m not too sure how their nerves will be coping, but I am fairly confident and fairly calm about the situation. Rangers have been quite under the radar over the last few weeks as well with the focus being more on Rangers and Glasgow City. Rangers have done fantastic in the last few matches, getting some big results. A lot of the players seem to be ticking along as well which is a positive for them but not so much for us.”

As the season reaches a close, Hearts are still hoping captain Georgia Hunter will make a return to the pitch. However, New Zealander Katie Rood who picked up a late injury against Celtic, is still awaiting her scan results.

Hearts earnt a historic 0-0 against Rangers in January. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

“Hunter is looking good, she is getting closer,” Burt explained. “She is probably going to be joining training this week if not next so she shouldn’t be too far off. With Rood, we are unfortunately going to have to determine what is going to happen on that front. At the Celtic game, it was quite a nasty knock she took so we are just waiting on the results from a scan there then we will have to reassess that one.