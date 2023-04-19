Three goals in both halves put the Glaswegians out of sight in Edinburgh as they continued to hunt for the SWPL1 title. However, Hearts created plenty of chances in the first half and it’s these moments assistant manager Sean Burt wants his side to take.

“It’s just the small moments and key decisions that you make in the final third,” Burt told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We had a good chance at 0-0. We came in from the wide area and Monica [Forsyth] turned on her left and on another day she maybe curls that into the top corner. There was another one where it was 1-0 or 2-0 and Rood went through and we opted to pass instead of shooting. That’s where we want players to be brave and test the goalkeeper. We reinforced that at half-time and we did that in the second half. Gwen Davies had a good chance and we got into really good positions in the final third but at times that end product just needs to be a little better.”

Celtic got off to a quick start and took the lead 10 minutes in through Jacynta Galabadaarachi. Hearts reacted well and had two good chances through Gwen Davies and Katie Rood but both efforts were straight at the keeper. The hosts came to rue these opportunities as Chloe Craig converted from a corner midway through the half. The Jam Tarts produced a decent chance as Addie Handley superbly took on the visitor’s backline and layed the ball off to Rood who’s effort went straight down the keepers throat. Celtic would make it 3-0 before half-time as Natasha Flint rolled the ball into the net to give the visitors a comfortable lead.

Katie Rood tussles with Lisa Robertson and Kelly Clark. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie