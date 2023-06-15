Hearts make a decision on their B team after Rangers withdraw from the Lowland League

Hearts will continue with a B team in Scotland’s Lowland League next season following Rangers’ decision to withdraw from the division last night. The Edinburgh club feel they got good value from Lowland League games for younger players over the last 12 months and have no plans to end the arrangement.

Rangers announced that they would not have a B team taking part in season 2023/24 as they favoured the Scottish Football Association’s controversial Conference League proposal, which was voted down by clubs earlier this month. Hearts, though, want their B team involved in competitive action after handing contract extensions to more than 17 young players.

Hearts, Celtic and Rangers all entered B teams in the fifth tier of Scottish football last year, with the two Glasgow clubs also taking part the previous year. They paid a £40,000 fee for the privilege and used the games to hone young players deemed not yet ready for first-team football.

The three clubs were accepted into the Lowland League again for next season, but the SFA’s Conference League plan muddied the waters somewhat. The three clubs were expected to take part in the new league, which would have sat above the Lowland as a new fifth tier and consequently relegated hundreds of clubs below them in the pyramid.

That proposal was voted down by clubs at the SFA’s AGM earlier this month, and Rangers said in a statement last night that they would not continue in the Lowland League.

It read: “Rangers can today announce the club will not be entering a B team in the Scottish Lowland Football League in season 2023/24 and beyond. This follows the Scottish FA’s decision to withdraw a vote on the proposed introduction of a ‘Conference League’ at tier five in the national football pyramid.

“Firstly, Rangers would like to put on record our sincere thanks to the Lowland League for hosting a Rangers B team in their league for the past two seasons, and to the clubs for their fantastic hospitality and sporting challenges during that time. Rangers wishes each and every one of them the very best for the future.

“Rangers has long been a strong advocate for the introduction of B Teams in the professional leagues of Scottish football, with a Conference League being an excellent step in that direction. Nations across Europe operate similar B Team systems with strong evidence of their development of players at club and national level.

“Indeed, all 10 teams who contributed most to the development of players for last year’s World Cup have B teams operating in national senior leagues. The desire from all at Rangers to have a B Team in the professional leagues remains as strong as ever.

“Our view on B Teams was also strongly supported by the Scottish FA and its CEO Ian Maxwell, who recognise the clear, beneficial impact B Teams have on top international sides. For 18–21 year-old footballers, our research and the evidence clearly shows the best path for their development is playing professional football in professional leagues. A Conference League would have been a positive move towards that.

“As matters now stand, there is no suitable, governing body-led development structure for players between 18-21 in Scotland. The club has, however, enjoyed positive dialogue with a number of key stakeholders in recent days, including the Scottish FA, and looks forward to continuing such discussions to map the best possible direction for the development of the country’s top young players.

“Alongside the club’s participation in the Lowland League in the last two seasons, a challenging ‘best v best’ games programme has provided our young players with matches against clubs from the highest levels of British and European competition.

“This has proved a success, with 10 recent Academy players featuring in the Rangers first-team last season.

“Matches with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool are among the fixtures to have featured and that programme will continue and indeed be enhanced alongside the club’s commitments in the SPFL Trust Trophy, City of Glasgow Cup and, hopefully, the UEFA Youth League, which provided an outstanding environment for our players last season. This will ensure our young players in that crucial 18-21 age group are given regular tests of a varied nature.

