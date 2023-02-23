Contract talks between both parties are progressing and all concerned are hopeful of reaching an agreement in the not-too-distant future. Snodgrass, 35, is in the final few months of his existing deal and due to become a free agent this summer, but Hearts want to extend his agreement into next season and potentially beyond.

The player discussed his future briefly with manager Robbie Neilson several weeks ago and both agreed that they wanted to continue working together into the 2023/24 campaign. Snodgrass joined Hearts as a free agent last September after leaving Luton Town and has become an influential figure at the Edinburgh club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given the captain’s armband for the recent Scottish Cup fifth-round win over Hamilton Academical with skipper Craig Gordon injured and deputy Lawrence Shankland suspended. The move underlined how highly-regarded he is by the Hearts management team.

Having dropped into more of a holding midfield role from his previous attacking berth, Snodgrass has become a useful dictator of play. His intelligence on the ball helps Hearts initiate attacks from inside their own half and his experience of top-level football often sees him stand out from other players in the cinch Premiership.

Chances of the Edinburgh club achieving European qualification for next season remain strong as they sit third in the league with a five-point advantage over Hibs in fourth place. Snodgrass was not registered in time to play for Hearts in the Europa Conference League last autumn, so the chance of another continental adventure in a few months’ time would hold plenty appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad