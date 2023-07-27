Hearts make a move to sign Japanese international forward Kyosuke Tagawa

FC Tokyo forward Kyosuke Tagawa is wanted by Hearts ahead of the new season. The Japanese internationalist is the subject of a loan offer from the Edinburgh club which would also carry the option of a permanent transfer at a later date.

Tagawa is 24 and recently returned to Japan after a season on loan in Portugal with Santa Clara. His experience of European football is one of the factors attracting him to Hearts, who are pushing to bring him to Tynecastle Park to further strengthen their forward line.

They verbally agreed the transfer of Costa Rican forward Kenneth Vargas earlier on Thursday, and Tagawa could follow in the coming days if negotiations are finalised and signed off. He can play as a central striker or as a winger on either flank, and has already played and scored for the Japanese national team.

Vargas’ arrival in Edinburgh is still some way off despite Hearts agreeing the terms of the Costa Rican’s transfer in a six-figure deal. Tynecastle officials must request approval from the Scottish Football Association to sign the 21-year-old as he does not automatically qualify for a UK visa. Then the formal visa application process can begin.