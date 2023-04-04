News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
29 minutes ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
46 minutes ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
1 hour ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
2 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
3 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed

Hearts make a plan for Zander Clark after the latest development with the goalkeeper's injury

Hearts medical staff will continue to assess goalkeeper Zander Clark on a daily basis after he suffered a hamstring injury at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST

After reporting improvement over the last 48 hours, he is considered to have an outside chance of being fit to play against St Mirren at Tynecastle Park this weekend. Hearts’ plan is to wait as long as possible before deciding whether to include him in their matchday squad.

Should he be ruled out, Ross Stewart will step in as goalkeeper after replacing Clark at half-time at Rugby Park. Clark injured his hamstring taking a free-kick late in the first half and conceded a goal minutes later as Hearts lost the game 2-1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A bounce match took place during training at Riccarton this morning but the 30-year-old did not take part in order to rest and let his hamstring continue healing. If he can participate in certain elements of training before Saturday, Hearts will then decide whether it is worth risking him against St Mirren.

Most Popular

That game takes on added importance after Aberdeen closed to within a point of the Edinburgh club in the race for the Premiership’s third spot. Stewart is viewed as an able back-up but, having lost first-choice goalkeeper Craig Gordon to a double leg-break in December, Hearts are cursing their luck at the prospect of losing his deputy at such a crucial point in the season.

Clark’s hamstring pain has reduced considerably since Saturday and he will decide whether he is able to take part in training later in the week. Hearts are prepared to wait until Friday and possibly even Saturday morning before making a final decision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark has a hamstring injury with Ross Stewart waiting to deputise if necessary.Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark has a hamstring injury with Ross Stewart waiting to deputise if necessary.
Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark has a hamstring injury with Ross Stewart waiting to deputise if necessary.
Ross StewartKilmarnockCraig GordonSt Mirren