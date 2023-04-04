Hearts make a plan for Zander Clark after the latest development with the goalkeeper's injury

After reporting improvement over the last 48 hours, he is considered to have an outside chance of being fit to play against St Mirren at Tynecastle Park this weekend. Hearts’ plan is to wait as long as possible before deciding whether to include him in their matchday squad.

Should he be ruled out, Ross Stewart will step in as goalkeeper after replacing Clark at half-time at Rugby Park. Clark injured his hamstring taking a free-kick late in the first half and conceded a goal minutes later as Hearts lost the game 2-1.

A bounce match took place during training at Riccarton this morning but the 30-year-old did not take part in order to rest and let his hamstring continue healing. If he can participate in certain elements of training before Saturday, Hearts will then decide whether it is worth risking him against St Mirren.

That game takes on added importance after Aberdeen closed to within a point of the Edinburgh club in the race for the Premiership’s third spot. Stewart is viewed as an able back-up but, having lost first-choice goalkeeper Craig Gordon to a double leg-break in December, Hearts are cursing their luck at the prospect of losing his deputy at such a crucial point in the season.

Clark’s hamstring pain has reduced considerably since Saturday and he will decide whether he is able to take part in training later in the week. Hearts are prepared to wait until Friday and possibly even Saturday morning before making a final decision.

