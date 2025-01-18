Hearts make a transfer move for Sander Kartum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Norwegian midfielder is keen on a move to Tynecastle

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SK Brann’s Sander Kartum is Hearts’ latest transfer target as the Edinburgh club look to add an attack-minded midfielder to their squad. After signing striker Elton Kabangu on loan and defender Jamie McCart permanently, centre-back Michael Steinwender is due to undergo a Hearts medical this weekend. Kartum is the next name to add to the list.

Tynecastle officials are pursuing a deal for the 29-year-old and Brann are willing to sell, with Kartum’s contract due to expire in 2026. Discussions over personal terms are not expected to be difficult as Kartum is keen on a move to Scotland. He joined Brann in 2023 and played against St Mirren in the UEFA Conference League qualifying rounds back in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts need more creativity in the middle of the pitch and Kartum would provide more panache as a central midfielder who can operate both defensively and offensively. It is understood all parties are willing for a deal to happen and are keen to push it through over the coming days.

Hearts have also held talks with Kazakhstani club Tobol Kostanay over their international winger Islam Chesnokov. There is no agreement in place as things stand but talks are progressing. More discussions are expected to take place in the coming days. Chesnokov has interest from a number of clubs in various European countries and has yet to decide his next move.