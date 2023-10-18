Hearts make clear their stance on Alex Lowry amid Rangers' recall option

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two goals and an assist in his last four appearances for club and country indicate young Alex Lowry is rising to prominence. Joining Hearts on a season-long loan from Rangers in August is proving fruitful for both the prodigious midfielder and the Edinburgh club. Ibrox officials are also monitoring events closely.

Lowry scored Hearts' winning goal in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final at Kilmarnock three weeks ago, then crossed for Alan Forrest's decisive Premiership header at Ross County four days later. Following a strong display against Hibs in the Edinburgh derby, the 20-year-old then netted his first Scotland Under-21 goal from the penalty spot in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Malta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He returns to Riccarton in top from and, as an Ibrox employee, doubtless relishing Sunday's encounter with Celtic at Tynecastle Park. New Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be acutely aware of the clause in Lowry's loan agreement allowing the parent club to recall the player in January. Hearts, though, are determined not to be distracted by that issue.

They want to keep Lowry and view him as their player until the end of the campaign. Head coach Steven Naismith outlined his plans to continue helping the creative youngster develop. "All the thoughts I've had have been that he is going to be our player until the summer. We will use him, hopefully develop and improve him and he can be successful for the club. Whether that's for a short period of time for that bit longer, so far it's been positive for everybody.

"If that [recall] happens come January, then it shows the first few months of the loan have been a success. If that is the case, then it's because that is what has been agreed. It isn't something I've overly thought about. This is pretty standard and normal in a lot of loan contracts. Until it happens - if it happens - we will just play it out as if he is going to be our player."

Naismith is clear that Lowry should use the loan period to properly showcase himself. Signs are he is beginning to do just that in a maroon shirt. "The last three weeks or so have been big for Alex," said Naismith. "Him coming in on loan is a situation he is happy to do to start with. It shows he has an understanding of where he is, what he needs to do to improve and ultimately start making a name for himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Until this season, everything has been on potential and wee snippets of him playing in certain games. He made impacts in games for us and in the last three weeks he has shown he has real quality. The goal against Kilmarnock, the delivery for the winner at Ross County, and then his involvement in the derby. Alex is somebody who at times has probably had a feeling of: 'Why am I not being selected?' Whether that be for Scotland Under-21s in the last camp or whatever. I think he is developing an understanding of patience and how to get himself into teams.

"That comes inevitably from training, attitude and showing that you understand what is being asked of you. For me, that has been in abundance over the last three weeks. His understanding of when to risk the ball, when not to risk the ball, having to work off the ball, the tactical part of the game, have been good. That was more so in the derby. He had a role which wasn't as black-and-white. There was an area where he had decisions to make on the pitch and I thought he did that really well.