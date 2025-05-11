Hearts make contact over Derek McInnes with Kilmarnock due compensation

The Tynecastle club want the former Aberdeen manager as their new head coach

Hearts have made contact with Kilmarnock regarding Derek McInnes and will officially move to bring him to Edinburgh on Monday. Tynecastle officials informed counterparts at Rugby Park over the weekend of their intention to make a formal approach, which will take place in the next 24 hours.

McInnes is the preferred candidate for the head coach’s job in Gorgie following Neil Critchley’s sacking last month. However, Kilmarnock will be due compensation if terms are agreed for the 53-year-old to cross to the Capital. McInnes’ contract runs until 2027 but includes a minimum fee release clause and Hearts are willing to meet the amount, understood to be six figures.

They would like to have him in place in time for Wednesday’s Premiership match against St Johnstone at Tynecastle if all goes to plan quickly. If not, McInnes could take charge of Hearts for the first time when they visit his current employers in the last league game of the season next Sunday. That very much depends on what agreement the two clubs can come to regarding timings and backroom staff.

McInnes is interested in making the move after his name ranked high on the list of contenders to replace Critchley. Hearts are working with sports recruitment firm Jamestown Analytics to appoint their new head coach and want someone with Scottish football experience.

The Edinburgh News first revealed that McInnes was the leading candidate for the position last Monday. Having helped secure Kilmarnock’s Premiership safety with victory over Dundee on Saturday, he is now poised for talks with Hearts. The Edinburgh club are ready to make their move hoping McInnes experience can help them back into a challenging position in the top flight.

Premiership work at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock appeals to Hearts management

Graeme Jones, the Hearts sporting director, led the search for the new coach after Critchley and assistant Mike Garrity were relieved of their duties last month. First-team coach Liam Fox took over as interim head coach and guided the team to two important wins to guarantee their place in next season’s Premiership. Last week’s 3-1 victory at Ross County was followed by Saturday’s resounding 3-0 success at home against Motherwell.

The Hearts hierarchy feel a man with more management experience is needed for the long term, hence the move for McInnes. A number of directors admired his work at both Aberdeen and Kilmarnock. He worked at Pittodrie for eight years from 2013 to 2021, and during that time the club finished second in the Premiership four times. In two of those seasons, Rangers were in the lower divisions following their financial collapse.

Aberdeen also finished third once and fourth twice under McInnes, who led them to four cup finals in total and won the 2013/14 League Cup. In 2017, he refused lucrative offers to join both Sunderland and Rangers. He was also linked with the Scotland national team job before Steve Clarke’s appointment in 2019.

McInnes was named Kilmarnock manager in January 2022 and quickly gained promotion back to the Premiership that year. He guided the Ayrshire club into the Europa League qualifying rounds by finishing in fourth place last season, and was named Manager of the Year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association. The club are currently sitting ninth in the league.