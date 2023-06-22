Hearts make contact over Japanese player Riku Handa as they aim for a first new signing

Hearts have enquired about a possible loan deal for Japanese defender Riku Handa as they look to fill a void at right-back. The Edinburgh club have watched the Gamba Osaka player, 21, in action and are interested in a loan with the option of a permanent transfer.

Handa is looking to further his career in Europe after seeing the success of compatriots at Celtic, plus Yutaro Oda’s recent rise to prominence at Tynecastle Park. He is a quick and attack-minded right-back who was called into Japan’s senior international squad in March and has played for his country at Under-23 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts are in the market for a right-sided full-back after the departure of Michael Smith last month. Handa is one name who has been high on their list of potential targets following his emergence as one of the most promising young defenders in the J1 League.

He only joined Gamba Osaka from Montedio Yamagata five months ago but has progressed rapidly to the point where the Japanese side are resigned to losing him in the coming weeks. Hearts are one of several European clubs who have been monitoring the player this year. Talks are expected to continue with the prospect of a deal being finalised in the next week or so.

Tynecastle officials are preparing to strengthen in several positions this summer. They also need a central defender and an attacking wide player ahead of the new cinch Premiership campaign. With forward Josh Ginnelly offered a new contract and yet to make a final decision on his future, they may also require a new striker over the coming weeks.