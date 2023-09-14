Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The midfielder made her trade in the WSL last season as she made seven appearances for Brighton and Hove Albion. On the international stage, the 26-year-old has collected 15 caps for her country and recently played against World Cup finalists England in the Arnold Clark Cup. Now Yeeun Park will start a new chapter in the capital as she looks to help push Hearts into the top three.

“We have been keen to bring in another attack-minded midfielder and as soon as we heard Yeni was available, we wanted to do everything we could to bring her to the club,” Eva Olid told Hearts. “Having such an established international player join us is going to help our squad and help us achieve our goals this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We look forward to welcoming Yeni, as soon as her work permit is approved. I believe she’s going to excite a lot of our supporters!”

Yeeun Park is one of nine players to join the club over the summer. Picture: Ross Parker