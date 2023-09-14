News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth

Hearts make deadline day signing as South Korean international joins

South Korean international Yeeun Park has become the latest player to join Hearts on a one-year deal.
By Jack Dawson
Published 14th Sep 2023, 18:20 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 18:20 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The midfielder made her trade in the WSL last season as she made seven appearances for Brighton and Hove Albion. On the international stage, the 26-year-old has collected 15 caps for her country and recently played against World Cup finalists England in the Arnold Clark Cup. Now Yeeun Park will start a new chapter in the capital as she looks to help push Hearts into the top three.

“We have been keen to bring in another attack-minded midfielder and as soon as we heard Yeni was available, we wanted to do everything we could to bring her to the club,” Eva Olid told Hearts. “Having such an established international player join us is going to help our squad and help us achieve our goals this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming Yeni, as soon as her work permit is approved. I believe she’s going to excite a lot of our supporters!”

Most Popular
Yeeun Park is one of nine players to join the club over the summer. Picture: Ross ParkerYeeun Park is one of nine players to join the club over the summer. Picture: Ross Parker
Yeeun Park is one of nine players to join the club over the summer. Picture: Ross Parker

The midfielder is one of nine players to join the club since the start of July with many already off to a great start. Lizzie Waldie and Carly Girasoli have impressed at the back while Kathleen McGovern has found the net four times in seven games. Yeeun Park will be hoping to continue this trend as Hearts face down Partick Thistle on Sunday, as they look to bounce back from three successive defeats. Kick-off for the tie is at 15:00 at the Oriam.

Related topics:Brighton and Hove AlbionEngland