Hearts make deadline day signing as South Korean international joins
The midfielder made her trade in the WSL last season as she made seven appearances for Brighton and Hove Albion. On the international stage, the 26-year-old has collected 15 caps for her country and recently played against World Cup finalists England in the Arnold Clark Cup. Now Yeeun Park will start a new chapter in the capital as she looks to help push Hearts into the top three.
“We have been keen to bring in another attack-minded midfielder and as soon as we heard Yeni was available, we wanted to do everything we could to bring her to the club,” Eva Olid told Hearts. “Having such an established international player join us is going to help our squad and help us achieve our goals this season.
“We look forward to welcoming Yeni, as soon as her work permit is approved. I believe she’s going to excite a lot of our supporters!”
The midfielder is one of nine players to join the club since the start of July with many already off to a great start. Lizzie Waldie and Carly Girasoli have impressed at the back while Kathleen McGovern has found the net four times in seven games. Yeeun Park will be hoping to continue this trend as Hearts face down Partick Thistle on Sunday, as they look to bounce back from three successive defeats. Kick-off for the tie is at 15:00 at the Oriam.