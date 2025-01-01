Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts have made a decision regarding their young star ahead of Thursday’s game vs Motherwell.

Hearts have recalled Lewis Neilson from his loan at St Johnstone.

The versatile Scotland youth international has played at centre-back, right-back and midfield for Simo Valakari’s side, having initially been brought to Perth by ex-Tynecastle boss Craig Levein. Neilson has also had a season with Partick Thistle in the Championship.

Since joining Hearts in 2022 from Dundee United, Neilson has made 16 appearances in maroon and now adds to head coach Neil Critchley’s options amid a raft of defensive injuries. Stephen Kingsley, Frankie Kent and Gerald Taylor are all out for the foreseeable with various issues.

Critchley said: “Lewis has gained valuable experience in the Premiership these last few months at St Johnstone.

"His return allows us to strengthen an area of our squad which has suffered from injuries recently. We are looking forward to Lewis adding competition to our back line and staking a claim for a starting spot”

A Hearts statement reads: “Lewis Neilson has returned to Hearts from his loan spell at St. Johnstone. The 21-year-old defender is recalled to Tynecastle Park after spending the first half of the season in Perth, where he made 18 appearances for Simo Valakari's side. Welcome back to Gorgie, Lewis.”

St Johnstone’s statements on the recall read: “We can confirm that Lewis Neilson has returned to Hearts. We thank Lewis for his contribution during his time at the club.”

Hearts are back in action on Thursday at home to Motherwell in the Premiership. They are looking to bounce back from defeat to Hibs and a draw vs Ross County.