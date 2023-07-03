The striker moved over to the capital in January as she signed for Hibs in the winter transfer window. After netting seven goals for the Leith club, including one in the last Edinburgh Derby, it was confirmed that the 25-year-old would not stay at the club going into the next campaign. Before her time in Scotland, Lockwood also competed in the English league for Huddersfield and has played in the Champions League while at Cypriot side Apollon Ladies scoring a goal in the prestigious tournament. With the striker clearly full of experience, Eva Olid is ecstatic to see Lockwood join the club.

"I am so excited that Katie has agreed to sign with us,” Olid told Hearts. “She was at Hibs last season, so we were able to watch her closely. She really showed her quality and capability to perform in big games at this level. We believe she will fit our style perfectly and we feel she has a lot of good attributes to bring to Hearts."

Lockwood is the second signing in three days for Hearts with the club also bringing in towering centre-back Lizzie Waldie on Saturday. The 24-year-old made her trade at Crystal Palace last campaign as they finished fifth in the Championship. Her performances throughout the campaign saw her voted as the Championship’s Unsung Hero in last season’s On Her Side awards. Upon her deal expiring for the Eagles, Waldie signed for Hearts on a one-year deal with the option included for a second year if both parties agree on the extension.

“I am delighted to get this signing over the line,” Olid added. “Lizzie is a player we have been keen to secure for some time now as she has performed consistently for a number of seasons. Lizzie will provide us with a natural balance in our defence and I believe she possesses all the attributes required to reach the very top of the women’s game. I am very much looking forward to working and succeeding with her.”