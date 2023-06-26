Hearts make their move over signing targets Kanji Okunuki and Sammy Silvera

Two signing targets are being pursued by Hearts in the shape of Japanese winger Kanji Okunuki and Australian forward Sammy Silvera. The Edinburgh club made enquiries about both players but the Evening News has learned that interest is stronger in Silvera, the Central Coast Mariners talisman.

He would meet UK visa requirements having been born in London and Hearts have declared an interest in bringing him to Scotland. The 22-year-old is contracted to the Mariners until 2025 and would likely cost a six-figure transfer fee.

He finished the season strongly in Australia and scored as Mariners romped the A-League Grand Final with a 6-1 demolition of Melbourne City earlier this month. Overall, he claimed eight goals and five assists during the 2022/23 campaign.

Silvera is a pacy forward who can play on either flank or through the middle. An Australian internationalist at under-23 level, he previously spent two years in Europe with at the Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira. He has also played for Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets and is keen for another opportunity in a European league.

With Gary Mackay-Steven gone and Josh Ginnelly yet to sign a contract extension, Hearts must replenish their attacking reserves and are in the market for suitable replacements. They are looking at both Okunuki and Silvera, however the interest in Okunuki has not yet fully gathered pace.

The 23-year-old is a left-sided wide player who can also perform as a second striker or attacking midfielder. He is contracted to the Japanese club Omija Ardija until 2024 and would cost Hearts around £400,000. It remains to be seen if Hearts follow up their initial move for Okunuki or choose to turn their attentions to other attacking options.

In defence, they are in the market for a new right-back. It emerged last week that they are keen on another Japanese player, Riku Handa. Tynecastle officials have have watched the Gamba Osaka defender, 21, in action and are interested in a loan with the option of a permanent transfer.

Hearts are working to bring in several new signings during pre-season. Pic: SNS.