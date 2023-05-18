Hearts make their move to keep Connor Smith at Tynecastle amid interest from elsewhere

Hearts have offered midfielder Connor Smith a new contract in an effort to keep him at Tynecastle Park. Club officials have put a formal proposal to the 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Championship side Hamilton Academical. His existing deal in Edinburgh expires at the end of the season.

The Evening News has learned that Smith’s offer is a two-year deal with the option of an extension thereafter. He is currently mulling over his future whilst trying to help Hamilton avoid relegation in the play-offs. They host Airdrie this Saturday in the second leg of the Championship play-off final after losing the first leg 1-0.

The player is eager to feature more regularly in the Hearts first team after enjoying a loan spell at Queen’s Park prior to joining Hamilton in January. He managed 13 appearances in maroon during the first half of the season, including European outings against every one of the club’s opponents – the Swiss champions FC Zurich, Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, Italian giants Fiorentina and RFS of Latvia.

Smith now wants to ensure he plays on a more frequent basis, which will be a key factor in whether he signs the deal on offer. Other clubs in the Premiership and Championship, including Hamilton, are interested in his signature.

He has played 17 times for Accies to date, scoring five goals, and is an important member of manager John Rankin’s team. He is also familiar with interim Hearts manager Steven Naismith, who coached him at reserve and B team level.

Fifteen young players have signed new deals at Hearts in recent weeks as the club look to tie down their emerging talent.