Hearts make their move to keep Peter Haring at Tynecastle

Tynecastle officials have put deals on the table for Haring and young academy graduate Connor Smith, who is currently on loan at Queen’s Park. Negotiations are ongoing with both players and their representatives.

Haring, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season but was offered new terms in the last few days. Hearts want to keep him for both European and domestic duties next term and are hopeful he will sign. They are also in talks about extending Barrie McKay’s agreement.

With fellow midfielder Beni Baningime out for anything up to nine months because of a cruciate ligament injury, Haring is an experienced and valuable deputy.

Peter Haring played for Hearts at Ross County on Saturday.

The Austrian has started the Edinburgh club’s last three Premiership matches and delivered one of his best displays of the campaign in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Haring is certain to play an important role between now and the end of the campaign as Hearts look to secure third place in the top flight. They are also pursuing Scottish Cup success after reaching the semi-finals.

They are now preparing for back-to-back derby matches against Capital rivals Hibs, starting with next weekend’s Premiership meeting at Tynecastle. That is followed a week later by the Scottish Cup semi-final between the pair at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Haring joined Hearts in June 2018 from the Austrian second division club SV Ried. He was signed as a central defender but has played most of his time in Scotland as a midfielder.

