The 21-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the club and arrives at the capital with a vast amount of experience and potential. Girasoli started her career at Glasgow City where she played in the Champions League and was also crowned the Scottish Youth Player of the Year back in 2018. After a short stint at Rangers, she moved down south and played for London City Lionesses for the past two seasons helping them to secure back-to-back top-three finishes in the English Championship. Now after moving back up North, Eva Olid is delighted to have signed the promising youngster.

“I am very happy to get this signing completed,” Olid told Hearts. “Not only is Carly a fantastic player, who at such a young age, has such vast experience not only in Scotland, but in England and the Champions League as well. We know she has an even better personality, and she will fit in with the rest of the group really well. Carly is very determined to succeed and play at the highest level. I am very much looking forward to working with her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Girasoli is Hearts third signing in four days after also securing defender Lizzie Waldie and striker Katie Lockwood on one-year deals. The squad arrived back for pre-season training on Monday as they prepare to build on last season’s brilliant campaign where they achieved a record fourth-place finish in the SWPL1.