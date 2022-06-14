Hearts make third signing of the summer with addition of ex-Oxford United striker

The 24-year-old has agreed a pre-contract to join up with Eva Olid’s squad as soon as her current deal with English side Lewes expires this summer.

The striker joined Lewes after a successful spell with Oxford United in the third-tier of English football, when she struck 16 goals in the truncated 2019/20 campaign which was ultimately halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She’s made over 50 appearances for Lewes, who compete in the FA Women’s Championship, including netting in a famous 2-1 victory over Liverpool on the final day of last season.

Georgia Timms, right, in action for Lewes in a match against Liverpool in the FA Women's Championship last year. Picture: Getty

The attacker becomes Hearts’ third signing of the summer as they look to add experience to their team ahead of the expanded 12-team SWPL 1, which will come into effect next season.

Emma Brownlie and Ciara Grant both arrived from Rangers earlier in the summer.

