The Gambian forward was released by Sevilla after scoring ten goal for their B-team in the fourth tier of Spanish football

Hearts boss Steven Naismith believes imposing striker Musa Drammeh will ‘offer us something different going forward’ after snapping up the versatile Gambian star on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins the Jambos, subject to international clearance and Scottish FA approval, following the expiry of his contract at La Liga side Sevilla where he netted ten goals in 32 appearances to help their B-team earn promotion from the Segunda Federacio - the fourth tier of Spanish football last term.

Described as a ‘pacey and direct attacker’ who stands at 6ft 2’ tall, Drammeh can be deployed on either wing or as a No.9. He emerged through the youth ranks at Catalan outfit CE Mataro before moving to Extremadura in 2020, gaining valuable experience playing in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish third tier.

He then caught the attention of Sevilla and made moved to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in January 2022, initially linking up with Sevilla Atletico, the club’s reverse side which was previously used a springboard to launch the careers of Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas,

Born and raised in the Barcelona region, Drammeh holds citizenship for Gambia. He was linked with English Championship sides Cardiff City and Sunderland last year, with the Black Cats having an offer rejected for the player.

Speaking to the Hearts official website, Head Coach Naismith said: “Musa is an exciting young talent with loads of positive attributes. He’s quick, physical and direct, and he’ll offer us something different going forward. He’s got a real appetite to learn and we believe we can help develop him into a top player.

