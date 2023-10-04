Hearts management outline changes which players, staff, fans and board must understand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victories Hearts garnered in Kilmarnock and Dingwall last week were characterised by one constant theme: Patience. A stoppage-time winning goal at Rugby Park, a decisive strike deep into the second half at Ross County, and not a hint of panic beforehand. Nobody became flustered, lost composure or started bawling at team-mates in frustration.

It is exactly the kind of necessary mindset head coach Steven Naismith wants to cultivate. Hearts have gradually built themselves up into a considerable force in Scottish football over recent years. They outmuscle most other clubs financially and boast one of the largest support bases in the country, many of whom generate millions of pounds in extra funding through Foundation of Hearts. Cup finals and European outings are also a frequent occurrence.

Consequences of all that are changes in how Hearts are perceived. Other teams now view them as something of a scalp. Not to the extent of Celtic or Rangers, but any points won against the Tynecastle side are widely celebrated by opponents – maybe more so than before. Performances and results this season have not reached expected standards in Gorgie but patience earned back-to-back wins in the last two fixtures.

Whilst there will always be those advocating the old “up-and-at-them” approach, perhaps expecting Hearts to steamroll most teams, Naismith’s attitude is rather more pragmatic. He wants everyone connected with the club to appreciate what is required during games, especially away from home. Even if that is a change from previous approaches.

“At a club like Hearts, there has to be that patience,” he explained in an exclusive Evening News interview. “We go into so many games where teams are happy with a draw against us. A draw is a good result for them, a draw is not a good result to us. We need to have a patience, that's why the game is not won in the first minute. If I'm honest, everybody associated with the club needs to understand that – the players, the staff, the fans, the board.

“Everybody needs to understand that the club is moving in the right direction. The progress in the last few years has reached the point where, now, a good result against us is a draw. Teams will sit in and make it difficult, hoping you get to the point where you are forcing the ball, pumping it long and making the game into a fight.

“A lot of teams in Scotland are good at that, they understand that way of playing and they are probably better than us at that. We need to make sure there is that patience and an understanding of making the right choice.

Hearts director Gerry Mallon (left) and chief executive Andrew McKinlay flank the club's sporting director Joe Savage. Pic: SNS

“If we make an extra pass, it might just create a much better chance than the one two passes before. These things are really important, but it's a learning curve. It isn't going to happen overnight. There have been good and bad bits in our performances this season. There has been entertainment in games and there have been boring, slow games.