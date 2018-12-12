Hearts manager Craig Levein faces two-game ban after SFA issue complaint

Hearts manager Craig Levein is facing a potential two-match touchline ban for comments about referee Bobby Madden after his club's defeat by Rangers.



The Scottish Football Association have issued a notice of complaint against Levein after he labelled Madden's performance in the 2-1 defeat "abysmal" and stated he felt like Hearts were playing against 13 men.

A hearing has been set for December 20 at Hampden Park, with Hearts and Levein expected to vigorously contest the charge.

Rangers' win at Tynecastle Park came courtesy of an Alfredo Morelos goal which television replays proved was offside. Levein's post-match comments pointed the finger at Madden and his officials.

The Hearts manager cited similar comments made by Neil Lennon which went unpunished following Hibs' 4-2 defeat by Celtic in October.

However, the SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte has opted to charge Levein under the governing body’s rule 72.

It states that no team official shall "publicity criticise the decision and/or performance of any or all match officials in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence".