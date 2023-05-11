The home side secured a 2-1 victory at the Oriam on Wednesday evening. First-half goals from Erin Rennie and Aimee Anderson eventually proved to be enough, though they did need a wonder-save from Charlotte Parker-Smith to deny Siobhan Hunter in stoppage time to secure the points after Katie Lockwood had reduced the arrears.

After three defeats last season and three 1-1 draws previously this term, Olid finally saw her team beat their biggest rivals, even if they didn’t quite do it in the manner she envisioned.

“Totally delighted. Finally, after close to two seasons!” beamed the Hearts manager.

Hearts boss Eva Olid tasted victory in the Edinburgh derby at the seventh time of asking. Picture: SNS

“I started to relax because the first half we did our objective this season, but the second half was so transitional, it was crazy. We didn’t dominate as we did in the first half. We needed to keep possession of the ball. The first half was more the Spanish way, but the second half was more of a Scottish match.

“Charlotte's had an excellent season and come up big in key moments. In the first derby of the season she made a big save to get us a point in that game, now she’s won us all three.”

The goal which proved to be the eventual winner was a stunner from Aimee Anderson. Normally a wide attacker as part of the front three, the former Celtic youngster was starting as a central striker due to injuries to Georgia Timms and Katie Rood, while previous make-shift forward Jenny Smith missed out through suspension.

Anderson not only excelled with her goal. She ran herself into the ground pressing the Hibs back-line and running the channels, while she also played a role in Rennie’s opener.

After the match, Olid expressed her pleasure with the player’s performance leading the line.

"To play with a lone striker you need someone to be very strong,” said the Spaniard. “If you don’t have that profile then you need to have a false 9, dropping into the midfield and linking the play. Because, if not, it’s so difficult.

"Aimee was incredible. I said to her to play with freedom and not to stick with the centre-backs. That was the message I gave her yesterday and she carried it out.”

