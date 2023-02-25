The Jam Tarts have dramatically improved this season and sit fourth in SWPL1. Since promotion to the top division, the club have typically struggled and finished eighth out of 10 teams last campaign. However, Olid has turned things around this season, breaking records throughout the campaign.

Asked about her team’s chances of progressing further this year in the Scottish Cup, she said: “We have confidence in that. Last year we had Celtic in the semi-finals and got to the 116th minute at 0-0. We were so close to penalties and that makes us believe anything can happen this season.

“We have to take the performances from Wednesday and Sunday and try and go through into the next round of the cup. That is something that we have to find a solution to and try to grow in our confidence.”

Eva Olid embracing captain Georgia Hunter. Credit: Hearts Women Twitter

Heats will travel to Partick Thistle in the fifth round on Sunday with a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals. The Jam Tarts have already beaten The Jags twice this campaign, most recently in a 2-1 win at the end of December.