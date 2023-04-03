The Midlothian club fell to a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Glasgow City on the weekend but were more than competitive throughout the game. However, despite always competing against the top three on the pitch, they have only taken one point off them so far in a 0-0 draw against Rangers in January. In order to take this next step, Olid insists her team need to take their chances when they are playing high-quality opposition.

“Our next objective is to get points from the top three,” Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We know we are not so far off them. For that, we keep with the vision to get points from them this season.

“We had opportunities but we have to be more clinical. In this game [against Glasgow City] you are not going to have a lot of opportunities and the opportunities that you have you have to be so clinical to be so sure it will be a goal. We have things to keep improving and working on.”

Monica Forsyth runs at Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL

The international break has now begun for women’s football with no SWPL games scheduled until mid-April. It will be the final stoppage of the campaign as the teams prepare to finish the final eight games of the season on a high. Hearts first match back will be against Edinburgh rivals Hibs for the third meeting of the two clubs this season. With the club having two weeks to prepare for the fixture, Olid has no complaints believing the break is much needed for her team.

“Now we have a break,” she added. “Some players need to rest, others are going to go to their international teams. We have time to work towards the next match we will keep building up from here.

