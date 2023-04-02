The Edinburgh side came into the game on good form winning every SWPL game in March without conceding. However, the league leaders proved to be too much at the Oriam for the Midlothian side as goals from Emily Whelan and Amy Muir condemned Olid’s team to their first league loss since February 8th. Looking back on the result, Olid insists her team must cut out their mistakes if they are going to consistently take points off the top three.

“We had opportunities but we have to be more clinical,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “In this game we are not going to have a lot of opportunities and the ones that we have we have to be clinical to be sure it’s going to be a goal. It’s something we need to keep improving and working on.”

“You have to reduce the amount of simple mistakes because with their individual quality they can score easily. We need 30 opportunities to score one that is the difference. For that, they are in the top three.”

Georgia Timms came closest for Hearts as she hit the top of the bar. Credit: David Mollison

The league leaders came into the game full of confidence as they looked to take a step closer to lifting the SWPL trophy. Muir should have scored the opener mid-way through the half as she tried to chip Charlotte Parker-Smith but the ball bounced wide of the post. Glasgow City took the lead in the 43rd minute as Emily Whelan converted from close range after the hosts failed to clear from a free-kick. Erin Rennie should have immediately equalised after Emma Brownlie flew through the visitors defence and squared the ball to the midfielder who fired it straight at goalkeeper Lee Gibson. City should have made it 2-0 in the final kick of the half as Whelan headed wide, unopposed at the back post.

Hearts pressed for an equaliser in the second half but soon found themselves 2-0 down. Muir hit a fantastic effort 15 minutes in to bury the ball into the bottom left corner. Despite the visitors' lead, Hearts did not give up and almost got one back moments later as Timms headed the ball onto the top of the bar from a corner. Parker-Smith pulled off a fantastic save towards the end of the half to keep out Priscila Chinchilla from range. Brownlie was unlucky not to get a consulate goal for the hosts in the dying seconds as her header was saved well by Gibson as the game finished 2-0.

