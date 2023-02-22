Hearts manager Eva Olid "fighting" for more women's matches to be played at Tynecastle

The two Edinburgh teams have been playing the derby at the men’s grounds since last season. The crowds have been bigger each time as the women’s game continues to grow in Scotland. As Hearts return to Tynecastle for the first time this campaign, Olid is pushing for the stadium to host regular women’s games next season.

“This is an objective that I am pushing, and I am fighting [to play at Tynecastle]”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I am not saying to play every week. I understand that cannot be possible, but instead of playing just one game per season we play three or four it will be a big step. For me, it would be a big step next season if we can play more matches here.”

The derby smashed the SWPL attendance record last November when 8,066 fans turned up. Over 11,000 tickets have been secured for Sunday, with hopes that the derby can break the record again.

Eva Olid's side sits fourth in the SWPL, three points above Hibs. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

“People are saying that we have sold 11,000 tickets”, she added. “Last time they said the same and finally, it was eight thousand. We expect it to be, as minimum, the same as the first match. If it can be more that would be better, but that makes the match special.