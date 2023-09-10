Eva Olid insists that she is happy with the club’s performance in the Edinburgh derby defeat as she challenges her side to put away their chances.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Jam Tarts lost their first fixture against Hibs in five games as Abbie Ferguson’s effort was enough to see out a 1-0 victory at Tynecastle. The result was no doubt a setback for Hearts who looked to assert their dominance over the rivals after a sensational rise over the past year. However, last season’s achilles heel returned to haunt Olid on Sunday as her side was unable to put the ball into the net despite a host of good chances.

“I am happy with the performance of the team,” the manager told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We played a possession game, nice football but we didn’t score our opportunities and football is about who scores more goals. Hibs scored a set play and won the match. Simple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We had such clear opportunities and that is frustrating. If you don’t have opportunities and lose the match, you think we did have the chance to win the match but when you have a lot and you lose the game, it’s hard.”

Eva Olid during the Edinburgh derby. Credit: David Mollison

Hearts had seemingly put their poor ratio in front of goal behind them this season with clinical forwards such as Katie Lockwood, Kathleen McGovern and Danni Findlay all joining the club in the summer. Goals came soon after with Jambos netting 10 goals in the opening four fixtures including three against Dundee United and four against Hamilton. However, despite a flurry of chances at Tynecastle, the hosts could not force the ball into the net.

“We need to be better, [the goals against] Dundee Untied were set plays,” Olid added. “We play nice football but when we arrive around the box our decision-making is not the best. We have to improve that final pass, that final finish and be better.

“[The team] were good, they performed really well, it’s just that the ball wouldn’t go in. It is not the stadium, it is that last moment, they need to be more focused with their last action in the box.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the defeat, Olid believes there are many positives to take away from the game as they look to end on a high before the international break. An away trip to Celtic on Wednesday night is closely followed by a Partick Thistle at the Oriam with points from both games the aim. While the result on the weekend is not ideal, the manager continues to believe in her project as she insists that goals just need to come from her side.