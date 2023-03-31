The Irish international had a round of brilliant performances over the past month. The 29-year-old helped Hearts win every SWPL game in March without conceding where she also bagged a goal against both Dundee United and Glasgow Girls. Speaking about Grant’s nomination Jam Tarts manager Eva Olid wasn’t surprised.

“It is totally deserved because against Spartans for example, she did an amazing job.” Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Spartans are physical opponents, and it is not always easy to play against them, she did amazingly and she was the key player in that match to get the three points. In each game, she is doing an amazing job.

“Sometimes we only see strikers and wingers scoring, but her as a midfielder is doing a lot of hard work. Her recoveries for example each match are so high and that is so important for a midfielder. It is not just about scoring goals or getting assists, it’s about how many recoveries you can do. That is so important for the team.”

Ciara Grant joined Hearts from Rangers last summer. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Grant will be up against Scottish internationals Lauren Davidson and Brogan Hay as well as Celtic star Shen Menglu for the award. Emma Brownlie was the last Hearts player to win the award, becoming the first to do so since February 2019 after a successful January earlier this year.