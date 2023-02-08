The result means the Jam Tarts are now three without a win, however they remain fourth in the the table. Manager Eva Olid believes the scoreline was harsh on Hearts.

“I feel a little strange as the result was not realistic for what happened in the game”, Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News. “3-0 is too much for the competitive game that we had from my point of view. If you analysis the goals, the first one is just a mistake from us. Then a corner and a penalty which we didn’t have to concede. We missed key opportunities, maybe not a lot, but two or three chances where we didn’t score. But that is football.

“If they don’t score the first one it’s a different game. Before they scored the second we had chances and if we scored the game would have changed. But then they scored. There are some positives, I think our performances was good. We are improving a lot in possession against the top teams and that’s a positive.”

Addie Hanley and her defence were unable to keep Glasgow City out. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

On a wet and windy night at the Oriam, Hearts got off to an unfortunate start as the visitors took the leader after 14 minutes. Whelon picked the ball up on the edge of the box and her shot dipped over Charlotte Parker-Smith into the net. Despite the opener, Hearts more than matched the league leaders throughout the half and restricted their chances. However, the hosts struggled to create a clear chance to equalise themselves with the conditions certainly playing a part throughout the first 45 minutes.

Glasgow City started on top in the second half and Clark had an effort straight at Parker-Smith. Hearts managed to swing momentum back their way, however, and Georgia Timms was centimetres after from an equaliser when diverting Ciara Grant’s free-kick just wide of the post.

The Jam Tarts came close again as Addie Handley whipped in a beautiful ball to Emma Brownlie running in, but her shot just crept wide. The hosts would come to rue these missed chances as Glasgow City doubled their lead on 72 minutes as Clark headed in from a corner.

Georgia Hunter did brilliantly to ensure a third wasn’t added soon after, clearing the ball off the line as Clark rounded the keeper. The visitors added a third in the last five minutes as Grant conceded a penalty which allowed Clark to bag her brace.

“In the first half, they didn’t look like Glasgow City”, Olid added. “They weren’t playing how they usually play. They normally move quick but they were so static. I don’t think the weather helped them to play their game. The first half we could push them but in the second half they were better. Many times throughout the game it was 50/50.