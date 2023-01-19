Hearts manager Robbie Neilson banned by the Scottish FA and must watch cup derby from the stand at Easter Road

Referee David Munro issued Neilson two yellow cards for protesting and sent him to the stand as Hearts beat St Mirren 1-0 at Tynecastle Park on Friday night. That earned him a one-game suspension which is added to a one-game ban already in place due to four previous yellow cards.

After serving a three-game suspension last season, Neilson has now been hit with another ban. Consequently, he must sit in the stand as Hearts face Hibs in the Scottish Cup fourth round this weekend and also when his team travel to Livingston in the Premiership on January 29.

A yellow card incurred away against St Mirren on January 7 was Neilson’s fourth of the campaign and that triggered an initial one-game suspension due to take effect after January 21. The Scottish FA compliance office, Martin Black, offered Neilson another one-game touchline ban as punishment for Friday evening’s dismissal – which the manager accepted.

The two sanctions will run back-to-back, preventing Neilson from entering the technical area during Hearts’ next two games. He oversaw Wednesday night’s 5-0 demolition of Aberdeen from the dugout and is now preparing to watch from the directors’ box against Hibs at Easter Road.

Hearts travel across the Capital looking to extend an eight-game unbeaten run against Hibs as well as increase a sequence of eight matches without defeat dating back to before the World Cup break.

Wednesday’s victory cemented their place sitting third in the Premiership and they will now focus on trying to put together a cup run, starting in Leith.