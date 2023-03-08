Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: 'You need decapitation to get a red card at Celtic. There was nearly a leg off'

The Argentinian tackled Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson on the ankle on 28 minutes with the game poised at 1-1, but referee Alan Muir did not take any action. VAR then checked for a red card before play continued.

Celtic won the match 3-1 with goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Sead Haksabanovic after Josh Ginnelly headed Hearts into a sixth-minute lead. Although happy with many aspects of his team’s display, Neilson said sarcastically that a Celtic player would need to take an opponent’s head off in order to receive a red card at home.

“There was a really bad tackle and the referee didn’t book him [Bernabei],” explained Neilson. “It’s happened, I’m sure Alan will be really disappointed when he looks at it. It’s not really his fault. I think he needs to at least book him but you would think VAR would tell him to have a look at it.

“I thought the whole thing was a shambles. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen no yellow card but it goes to VAR for serious foul play. I’m sure Alan will look at it tonight and firstly be disappointed with his own decision. Secondly, that he wasn’t asked to look at the VAR screen. If he sees it, I think it’s a different outcome.

“Usually, coming to Parkhead, you need decapitation before you will get a red card against you. It wasn’t to be today. There was nearly a leg off, but if the head came off we might have got it.

“For periods of the game I thought we played really well. Our shape was great and we pressed well but the most pleasing thing was our passing. We popped the ball through them and very rarely do you see that at Parkhead. We have a way of playing so the players know what to do and they implemented it well.

“Freshening the team up helped although we ran out of steam near the end as Celtic tried to get the third goal. They have £5million and £10million players so they have quality and you need to ride your luck at times. If you don’t get on the front foot then they will just pop you off the pitch.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson issues instructions during his team's 3-1 loss at Celtic Park.

Hearts lost goalscorer Ginnelly with a minor injury before half-time and replacement Yutaro Oda was later taken off with a foot knock. He is to be scanned in the coming days and will likely miss Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Celtic at Tynecastle Park.

Others who missed out last night, including top goalscorer Lawrence Shankland, are expected to be available. “Ginnelly will be fine,” said Neilson. “He wanted to play on but I took him off as a precaution. He will be fine for Saturday.